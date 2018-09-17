Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Sure, surveillance cameras can be crucial to your home security. But these days too many households are passing on home alarm systems for cameras which rarely provide he same deterrent.
Whether you travel for work or have been the victim of a robbery, today peace of mind comes with a price drop. Imagine a home security system that can monitor your doors and movement around your home while providing push alerts to keep you in the loop. That same system can even turn the lights on or off to make your home look occupied.
A one-of-its kind home alarm system (that works with the Amazon Alexa voice service as an option) with no contracts and zero monthly fees is my favorite home security deal you'll see anywhere!
Click the play button to see the simple DIY set-up and how I use the system in my home.
Features of the Packard Bell Smart Home Security System
- Includes top-of-the-line motion sensor
- Includes two door / window security sensors
- Includes smart WiFi socket
- Remote monitoring anytime and from anywhere 24/7/365
- Easy DIY set-up: no installation required and no monthly fees
- Surveillance camera with pan and tilt that automatically records when motion is detected
- System can program lights to turn on or off with integrated app
- Receive emails and push alerts the second an intrusion is detected
- Pairs and streams updates to both Apple and Android devices
- Lowest-recorded price today
$30 Off Packard Bell Smart Home Security System + Free Shipping
Was: $99.99
Now: $69.99
**You will need a smartphone or tablet to set-up this product
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.