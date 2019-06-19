Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $14 off Handsome Pool Mat with free carrying case and free shipping

During the past two weeks I've featured the top bargains to help you beat the heat. As a follow-up to the ICE Towel that serves as your own personal air conditioner, I have some new frugality afloat.

Picture me running down West 34th Street in Manhattan and across the street from the Empire State Building with a pool float — in the middle of winter. That was when this product first hit the market and I conducted product tests for Amazon outside their New York City headquarters. The float worked! It was expensive at the time but now that the price has come down, and I have found a deal on a different website, I am eager to share that it you.

I'm going to guess you don't carry around a pump for pool floats. More importantly, if you have ever seen those horrendous pool toy rental fess at resorts or the store mark-ups (thank you Mandalay Bay for trying to make me buy one at your resort in May for $80), I have a solution for you today.

For those with cottages, lake homes, friends with have pools or kids who love a fun day at a beach or public pool, $36 goes a long way today. These days, cheap pool floats don't last long. Many of the unicorns you see on instagram are great for that selfie but they don't exactly last from one pool to the next.

The Handsome Pool Mat I've been testing since the winter (that sounds strange when I type it) is ultra-sturdy with commercial-grade nylon. It compresses into a carrying case that can fit inside a glove compartment or in a purse. It's easy to carry and safety tested for all plastics and materials.

On a semi-windy day, the pool float will self-inflate. On a mild day, simply jog or run for about 30 seconds and the pool float will be ready to rock in now time. A box fan or leaf blower can also do the trick.



Click the play button to watch this pool float inflate (while I run).

Features of the Handsome Pool Mat:

Self-inflatable

Easy to carry

Portable and comes with a handy travel bag

Safety tested for materials and plastics

Inflates with a box fan, floor fan or leaf blower

Can also be inflated while you run or jog for about 30 seconds

Was: $49.99

Now: $36.99

