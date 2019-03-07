Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

July 4th is one of the most confusing times of the year to score a deal. Unlike Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Black Friday — which are all several months apart — the Independence Day deals precede Amazon’s Prime Day sales by only two weeks.

I have already reviewed and unboxed almost every major Prime Day deal between my work with Amazon and the deals I’m sourcing for this TV station by viewer request. I can tell you with 100% certainty the items you do not want to buy during this holiday shopping weekend because you'll save more through Prime Day.

A reminder that as we count down to Amazon Prime Day which begins at 3:00 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PST on Monday, July 15, I’ll have every major deal for you live, early and in stock right here.

Click the play button for additional insight.



1. Do not buy laptops! The best laptop deals of the year drop on Monday, July 8 and I’ll have them for you right here. These are early Prime Day deals from Lenovo and not tied to July 4th.



2. Do not buy pillows! The top pillow deal of the year on a supportive stay-cool best seller will appear on July 9. I’ll have them. Wait!



3. Do not buy robo vacs! You would not even believe the deal that’s right around the corner! An incredible deal tied to a top brand will appear on July 10 and I’ll have it for you.

4. Do not buy an electric toothbrush. An electric toothbrush with a six-month battery life that’s fully submersible is a mega deal dropping on July 11.



5. Do not buy anything made by Amazon before Prime Day! The Alexa-enabled Echo, Fire Tablet, Fire TV stick and countless other products manufactured by Amazon will be at their lowest-recorded prices of the year on July 15.

