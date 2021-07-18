Central Maine bridge near hospital to be replaced

The work began on July 12 and is scheduled to be finished by the end of November.

A central Maine bridge will be replaced at a cost of $1.75 million. The Maine Department of Transportation said it is replacing the Hamlin Bridge, which takes Route 133 over Wilson Stream in Farmington.

The bridge is located near Franklin Memorial Hospital, close to Routes 2 and 4. The transportation department said there will be a detour route in the area while the bridge is closed.