Collins, King unveil $908 billion COVID-19 relief package

A bipartisan group of senators announced two emergency relief bills which would provide as much as $908 billion in relief to Americans amid the pandemic.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Monday, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators unveiled two emergency COVID-19 relief bills that would provide nearly $1 trillion in relief to Americans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King were among the group who worked together for the past month—and even on Thanksgiving Day, Collins noted—to agree on the emergency legislation.

Collins said Monday the bills are a “Christmas miracle.”

"These bills are not only bipartisan products, they are bicameral as well," Collins said. "My hope is that our hard work will spur our leadership on both sides." Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said it’d be “Scrooge-like” not to pass the relief bill before the holidays.

In addition to Collins and King, the bipartisan group included Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Mark Warner, D-Va., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

The bills, which were split in two, would provide as much as $908 billion in relief to American students, families, businesses, workers, and health care providers during the coronavirus crisis.

One of the bills is a $748 billion aid package containing money for struggling businesses, the unemployed, schools, and for vaccine distribution.

The other bill proposes a $160 billion aid package for state and local governments and provisions shielding businesses from COVID-related lawsuits, a dynamic favored by Senate Republicans.

During a press conference Monday, King said the $748 billion bill has unanimous support among the group of senators. He said they’re not handing Congress a draft, but a bill that could be voted on tomorrow.

King said coming together in a bipartisan manner to work on something for the American people should be the norm, and it’s been one of the most difficult but rewarding experiences in his career.

The path forward for their proposals — and for COVID-19 aid more generally — remains unclear. Parallel negotiations over virus relief and government funding are proceeding on the leadership level involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., remains central to any agreement. Outstanding issues include a potential second round of direct payments to individuals, a plan for $300 bonus unemployment benefits, state and local aid, and the GOP-sought liability shield against lawsuits.

There's a hoped-for deadline of midnight Friday to deliver the completed package to President Donald Trump, which is when a partial government shutdown would arrive with the expiration of last week's temporary funding bill. But there's no guarantee that the massive year-end measure will be completed in time. If the talks drag, further temporary bills could be needed.

This story will be updated.