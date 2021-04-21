Collins, King announce nearly $400K to modernize Maine’s unemployment system amid COVID-19

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that the Maine Department of Labor has been awarded a total of $382,579 to promote and enhance its Short Time Compensation (STC) program, which allows workers to receive a partial unemployment benefit payment while their employer reduces their hours to avoid layoffs.

“As we continue to combat this public health crisis, it is crucial that we maintain the safety net that supports individuals whose hours have been reduced through no fault of their own,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. "We welcome this funding, which will help the Maine Department of Labor modernize its unemployment system and ensure that Mainers can continue to receive the relief they need.”