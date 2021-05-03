Coaches at Colby College push for equal pay, treatment

Six female coaches have filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission alleging they're paid less than their male counterparts and asked to do more work.

WATERVILLE, Maine — DISCLAIMER: Writer Hannah Dineen attended and played ice hockey at Colby College. Complainant Holley Tyng was not her coach while she attended Colby.

Six female Colby College coaches have filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission. The complaint alleges the coaches are asked to perform more work for less pay than their male counterparts.

In some cases, the coaches have more experience, tenure with the school and have seen more success with their teams than their male counterparts.

The six head coaches who have filed the complaint are Terren Allen (softball), Tracey Cote (women's and men's nordic skiing), Karen Henning (women’s lacrosse), Kristin Shaw (women’s soccer), Kelly Terwilliger (field hockey), and Holley Tyng (women’s ice hockey).

The six coaches said they've reported their concerns to administrators on at least nine different occasions.

To explain the pay discrepancy, the coaches said they were told by administrators that male coaches have a "higher market value."

The coaches also said they were told that male coaches are better self-advocates than female coaches and that the men have been better at “negotiating“ higher salaries and benefit packets.

The coaches said some of the information and evidence they have to support their case of unequal pay structures, bonuses, secondary assignments, etc., was given to them by the male coaching staff.

NEWS CENTER Maine obtained a copy of the complaint through an anonymous source. It can be found in full here:

Colby College and the coaches involved have released a joint statement in reference to the pending complaint, saying:

“All parties involved in the matter before the Maine Human Rights Commission are currently working together productively and collaboratively, and abiding by the confidentiality rules based on the ongoing nature of the situation.”

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the coaches involved in the case, who did not respond or directed us to their lawyer Kelly M. Hoffman.

Hoffman works for Norman, Hanson & DeTroy, LLC, a law firm based in Portland. Hoffman declined to further comment, citing the confidential nature of the Maine Human Rights Commission process but directed us to the joint statement from Colby and the coaches.