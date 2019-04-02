SCARBOROUGH, Maine — It's an area that dozens of clam diggers and lobstermen depend on. The Pine Point area of Scarborough is under a microscope by the town as leaders take part in working waterfront protection discussions.

"We can't operate our boats a mile inland or a half a mile inland, but certainly, restaurants can," said Robert Odlin, a fisherman. "And hotels can."

RELATED: Boothbay Harbor group signs purchase and sale agreement for Cap'n Fish's Waterfront Inn

RELATED: Boothbay Harbor grapples with its past and its future

RELATED: Waterfront woes and what’s to learn from a New England neighbor

"This is the only piece of working waterfront left here," said another fisherman, Greg Turner.

In this case in Scarborough, the debate is over the fate of the Pine Point Fisherman's Co-Op.

"I was just a little boy when they built this place," added Turner, who has lived his entire life on the water.

So has fellow fisherman, Robert Odlin.

"There's a little apprehension around the fishing community that this won't remain a lobster buying station and I think the sale sort of caught people off guard," said Odlin.

They say dozens of lobstermen and clam diggers depend on storing bait and selling their catch here.

"What's clear is the current owners want to sell and we should be prepared to be responsive to anyone who comes our way," said Scarborough Town Manager, Tom Hall.

Hall says the co-op has been under the same ownership for more than three decades. Now the co-owners want to sell.

"The town actually gave the property and the building to the co-op in 1964," Hall explained. "Through the years we've had to approve subsequent sales each and every time. It hasn't occurred since 1997 so we're all trying to figure out and understand all that history right now."

"Whenever there's change people worry that something is going to change the way it operates," said Vincent Clough, a local business owner. "And that is not going to happen down there. We need lobsters. We need shellfish. That isn't going to change."

Clough and his wife, Susan, want to purchase the co-op. Their family, on Susan's side, has deep roots in Scarborough's waterfront community. Perhaps the most notable: Bayley's Lobster Pound.

A recent purchase and sale agreement, that has yet to be approved by the town, was followed by resistance.

"If they bought it and did what they say and keep the lobsters and the clams and what not I think it would be great for everybody," said Turner. "But I question if, you have no way to know if they're really going to do that or not."

"They think change is going to happen. And it's really not other than maybe a color or something like that," said Clough. "And the other misconception is that something can be done with that property, different than it is right now. If you are already in the working waterfront and you already have an easement right up to the edge of your building, what's going to change? It's the best use for the building. It's what happens down there."

According to a working waterfront covenant for the property signed in 2010, there's a long list of uses that are banned from the space, including retail, restaurants, hotels, and housing.

The Cloughs say it's a business win for all.

"This buying station is a big part of this business' profit," they wrote in a recent letter to local fishermen and clam diggers. "It is logical and practical for us to keep a bait cooler here and buy your products. In supporting us, you are supporting heightened competition for your product."

Papers can't pass on the co-op until the town council approves the sale and irons out the details of a parking lease agreement.

"Part of our exploration is understanding what does it mean to support the working waterfront going forward? Because things are changing," said Hall.

The current owners of the Fisherman's Co-op declined our request for an on camera interview but say the reason they are selling is simply to retire.

It's unclear how long it will take for the town to decide on the sale.