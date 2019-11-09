GREENVILLE, Maine — The commission tasked with deciding on Central Maine Power's proposed transmission line has reportedly delayed its decision.

According to environmental advocacy nonprofit Natural Resources Council of Maine, which opposes the corridor project, the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, or LUPC, on Wednesday postponed a ruling until October.

NRCM cites serious concerns raised by several commissioners in regard to the project's impacts as to why LUPC made the judgement.

Here is NRCM's statement, in full:

"Serious issues were flagged today that reinforce exactly what Maine people have been saying over and over again. These are precisely the type of issues that have led an unprecedented 23 towns to vote to rescind their support or oppose the project. We were especially gratified to see the level of concern by members of the commission about the potential impacts on Beattie Pond, and commissioners were absolutely correct in focusing on CMP’s failure to evaluate alternatives that would reduce impacts. This failure to do a real alternatives analysis is true for the entire project. This is the wrong project going down the wrong path through Maine."

A spokesperson provided the following statement:

"We respect the determination of the LUPC that more time is required to duly consider all aspects of this project under their purview and await their decision accordingly."

The LUPC is part of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and presides over unorganized zoning and planning.

