CMP donates over $450,000 to infrastructure, facilities projects at Maine nonprofits

The donations help organizations including the Travis Mills Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Kennebec Valley

AUGUSTA, Maine — Central Maine Power (CMP) said Wednesday that it has donated over $450,000 to communities and nonprofits that support local arts, veterans, STEM education, and economic development.

“Investing in and giving back to the communities in which we live and work is woven into the fabric of who we are as a company,” Scott Mahoney, CMP Interim President, said in a press release.

“Support from local businesses is the backbone of our organization,” Travis Mills, Founder of the Travis Mills Foundation (TMF), said in a press release. “Companies like CMP help us push our organization forward.”

CMP said it makes these contributions with the company’s shareholder funds.

Over the past year, donations were made to the following organizations:

$150,000 to the TMF earmarked for lighting at its new Health and Wellness facility

$75,000 for a new facility at the Boys & Girls Club of Kennebec Valley

$50,000 to Maine Health for their Center of Excellence in Autism and Developmental Disorders building campaign

$25,000 for a learning yurt at The Ecology School in Saco

$25,000 for facility improvements to the Johnson Hall Theater in Gardiner

$25,000 for the lighting of a new boardwalk as part of the Moosehead Lake Regional Economic Development’s downtown revitalization

$25,000 for the funding of an engineering study at the Colonial Theater in Augusta

$20,000 for building enhancements at the 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth

$15,000 for stage lighting and sound at Denmark Arts Center

$15,000 for trail improvements at Harpswell Cliff Trail

$10,000 for the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens “Gardens Aglow” exhibit in Boothbay

$8,000 for infrastructure upgrades at the YWCA of Central Maine

$5,000 to light a new basketball court at Atlantic Youth Sports in Gardiner

$5,000 for refrigeration enhancements at the Hallowell Food Bank