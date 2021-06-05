Closer Look: How to save money on your next internet bill

How does $50 off your next statement sound? We're taking a closer look at the federal broadband benefit package that's designed with you in mind.

MAINE, Maine — Broadband internet service has been a lifeline for many of us during the pandemic, but the bill can be costly.

What if we told you that you could save big on your next bill? Starting next week you can get a discount from your provider but only if you sign up for the benefit.

Let's save you money and take a closer look.

800 participating providers

This incentive is part of something called the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program passed by Congress.

The package was designed to provide relief to families that depend on internet access for everything from school to work. More than 800 providers are taking part including big names like Comcast, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T.

Save up to $50 towards your monthly bill

So how much can you get off your statement?

For eligible households, you get a discount of up to $50 a month toward your broadband bill. If you qualify you can also get up to one hundred dollars to buy a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.

Sign-up starts on May 12 and if you're eligible, you can receive one bill discount and one device discount per household.

Check eligibility

To find out if you qualify or check your eligibility, click here.

Qualifying households need to be at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty line. You can also qualify if you have had a substantial loss of income since March of 2020 and make $99,000 or below as a single filer -- or $198,000 as a joint filer on your 2020 taxes.

This program runs until the money runs out or six months after the department of health declares an official end to the COVID-19 health emergency.

So act fast to see if you qualify!