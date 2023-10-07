Did you win? $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Maine

A lucky ticket buyer was only one number away from winning the $1.4-billion jackpot.

MAINE, USA — Now's the time to check your tickets.

One Powerball ticket sold in Maine had five matching numbers and Power Play during Saturday night's drawing, totaling a $2 million win.

The winning numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 with Powerball 19 and Power Play 3.

A $2 million ticket was also sold in Iowa during Saturday's drawing. There were no winners for the estimated $1.42 billion jackpot.

No information on where the ticket was sold in Maine has been released at this time.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday with an estimated $1.55 billion jackpot, the third-largest prize in Powerball history.