x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

Did you win? $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Maine

A lucky ticket buyer was only one number away from winning the $1.4-billion jackpot.

More Videos

MAINE, USA — Now's the time to check your tickets. 

One Powerball ticket sold in Maine had five matching numbers and Power Play during Saturday night's drawing, totaling a $2 million win. 

The winning numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 with Powerball 19 and Power Play 3. 

A $2 million ticket was also sold in Iowa during Saturday's drawing. There were no winners for the estimated $1.42 billion jackpot. 

No information on where the ticket was sold in Maine has been released at this time. 

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday with an estimated $1.55 billion jackpot, the third-largest prize in Powerball history. 

   

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out