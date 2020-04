DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 550,000 vehicles worldwide because the windshield wiper arms can come loose and stop the wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500, 1500 Classic pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs.

Documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say loose wiper arms can reduce a driver’s visibility.

Fiat Chrysler says in a statement that it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners will be notified later this month and dealers will tighten the wiper nuts to fix the problem.

