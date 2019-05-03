French car maker Bugatti unveiled the world's most expensive car Tuesday at an auto show in Switzerland.

The $17 million supercar is named simply La Voiture Noire, or "The Black Car." It is one of several supercars on display at the Geneva Motor Show.

Bugatti belongs to the Volkswagen Group.

It sold a previous high-end model, the Chiron, with a price tag of more than $5.5 million.

Despite the prices, luxury automakers say the niche market of supercars for the super rich is growing. Just ask Stefano Domenical, the CEO of Lamborghini. His Huracan model is a convertible with a V10 engine.

"2019 is another step of evolution," Domenicali said. "Last year we had a world record of sales of 5,700 [cars], this year we're going to be I would say more close to 8,000 cars. So it's another step of big growth."

Other super cars on display at the show included McLaren's hypercar. It's said to be the fastest ever built with a maximum speed of 250 mph. It uses a combination of a traditional engine and an electric one.

"So we're going to stay with supercars, sports cars and supercars is what we're all about," said McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt. "We won't be doing an SUV, that isn't something that we bring the technology to or that our brand matches, our customers' expectations are all around these kind of supercars."

Aston Martin also presented their fully electric brand, called Lagonda, with an SUV.

"What's crucial about these cars is that they're fully electric and the Lagonda will be the first luxury company to go 100 percent electric and by doing that you can create incredible shapes and architectures, like the one you see behind you," said Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin.

Other luxury brands exhibiting at the show in Geneva include Porsche and Bentley.