MOUNT CHASE, Maine — An exploration and development company wants to start an underground metallic mineral mine in the northern part of Maine.

The Land Use Planning Commission said Monday it has received a zoning petition from Wolfden Mount Chase, LLC who wants to rezone about 200 acres in a rural area near the town of Mount Chase.

The Land Use Commission says the "zoning petition is subject to and will be reviewed under the Commission's Chapter 12 rules. Chapter 12 requires a public hearing to be held by the Commission before a final decision on the petition." Wolfden Mt. Chase, LLC, is a subsidiary of Wolfden Resources Corporation.

The application for rezoning is the “first step in a multi-agency process to review the merits of this proposal,” the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said in a statement.

Wolfden Resources Corporation is a Canadian company located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. On its website, Wolden says its mission is to "create wealth for its stakeholders through the acquisition, discovery and development of mineral deposits in an efficient and responsible manner."

Between 1978 and 1986, the property was explored first by Getty Mineral Company and then by Chevron Resources Company, who drilled 111 holes looking for mineral deposits.

According to Wolfen project reports, this is the breakdown of mineral deposits.

Wolfden announced it had secured $4.5 million in funding for its Pickett Mountain Project.

