World Gym in Portland moves unexpectedly, leaving customers confused

World Gym said the move was an unexpected decision, but did not say where the location is moving to.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Moving trucks and upset customers could be seen outside Portland's World Gym on Marginal Way Thursday morning.

A sign outside the store said the gym is relocating, and customers told NEWS CENTER Maine they received no advanced warning of the move.

"It just went from bad to worse," Peter McDonald said, who is a gym goer. "It wouldn't have taken them a whole lot to keep people in the loop."

McDonald said the gym hadn't been good at communicating closures before when it came to malfunctioned gym equipment.

Another customer, Alex Gonicker, said he had a gym membership at World Gym for years, took a hiatus, and recently rejoined.

"To be honest, I don't give a crap about the inner workings of the business. I just want to go to the gym," Gonicker said. "I don't know what the hell is going on here. I'm just glad I'm not the dude that owns this."

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the owner multiple times and did not receive a response.

The manager of the gym, Katherine Holt, did not respond to requests for comment until late Thursday afternoon.

She said the gym relocation came unexpectedly.

"As soon as final confirmation has been made on location and date, we will inform all members. No members will be charged in this time frame," Holt said in a text message.

Holt did not answer which street or neighborhood the new location will be in.

"It's been dishonest," Dan Murphy said, who said he's been going to the gym for 23 years.

Other customers told NEWS CENTER Maine they just renewed a year membership weeks ago. Customers also complained of faulty gym equipment and poor communication in the past.

"Just the lack of communication and the lack of credibility in the sign," Murphy said.