MAINE, Maine — Works for ME is an advocacy campaign to encourage job seekers and students in Maine to explore careers in trade industries.

On February 7, 2020 The Maine Mariners, along with NEWS CENTER Maine, will highlight Works for ME during the home game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The hope is to bring awareness to the trades industry and take away the stigma that a 4 year college is not the only route for students. Trade schools are options and can provide an individual, and their family, a stable life.

Works for Me also supports The Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation which aims to break down barriers and reinvigorate the trades that built America.

$2 from each ticket sold from this site will go towards The Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation. Scholarship money can be used for tuition as well as tool-ships, allowing a student/trades worker to buy their tools.

Sharon Rose Vaznis will be co emceeing the night at the game. NEWS CENTER Maine talent will be in the concourse prior to the game for Meet and Greets.

The Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation will also have a table in the concourse where you can learn about the scholarship. The 50/50 raffle that night will also benefit The Scholarship.

Works for ME will work to fill jobs and help Maine as it faces a shortage of skilled workers.