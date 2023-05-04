Maine's preservation industry is looking to fill gaps left for fine-skilled trades workers

Currently, the most severe shortages are in specialty trades like plastering, carpentry, and masonry.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — While many in the state push for a younger generation of workers in the trades industry, few are leaning toward jobs preserving Maine's aging architecture, a new study found.

The University of New Hampshire's Cooperative Extension "Understanding and Advancing the Preservation Trades" highlights the pitfalls and reasons why folks aren't pursuing careers in the preservation trades.

The study was in partnership with multiple preservation groups in surrounding states, including Maine Preservation.

"Maintaining that historic fabric is integral to Maine's branding," Maine Preservation executive director Tara Kelly said. "Our historic buildings are only getting older, so you know there is a limitless supply."

Artifex senior architect Mike Pullen knows this well and has dealt firsthand with the disruptions the shortage can bring.

"The few that are left that are doing good work are very busy," Pullen explained. "They're booking out years ahead before they can even talk with you about your project."

He said, often times, postponing these projects isn't an option because postponement can cause more repairs the further a project is put off.

"One hiccup in the schedule of one of those tradesmen can affect the project downstream," Pullen said.

The study surveyed all sides of the industry in Maine, New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Currently, the most severe shortages are in specialty trades like plastering, carpentry, and masonry.

The study also surveyed a younger demographic on their thoughts about entering into a career in preservation. A general lack of awareness of the industry and stigmas surrounding the job were common concerns, however, 96% of those surveyed in the industry reported satisfaction with their career choice.

Artifex principal Ellen Angel said, often times, those interested in other subjects, like history, may not realize the benefits of pursuing a hands-on career like the trades.

"As we put an emphasis on green building, the greenest building is one that's already there," Angel said.

With New England's charm known worldwide for its historic buildings and homes, Pullen said preserving Maine's past is crucial for it's future.