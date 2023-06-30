Southern Maine Women's Reentry Center empowering women to shape their futures

"I can't even begin to explain where I was to where I am now because of the opportunity the prison gave me," one of the graduates said.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Excitement filled the air at People's Inclusive Welding as five women from the Southern Maine Women's Reentry Center in Windham proudly graduated with a welding certificate.

These determined individuals have successfully completed their training to become certified welders, but their journey toward this achievement began at the Women's Reentry Center.

Veronica Lopez, one of the graduates, reflected on her remarkable transformation.

"I can't even begin to explain where I was to where I am now because of the opportunity the prison gave me."

After spending two and a half years in prison, Lopez was released in April. Next week, she will begin her new journey as a welder.

The center's impact is not lost on the graduates, who say they are grateful for the opportunities provided.

Lopez expressed her gratitude for the chances she received despite her background.

"A lot of people look at your background and swipe you to the side, but the opportunities that they have created for us are important because we want to do good, be seen, and let it be known that we are good workers and we aren't defined by our past," Lopez said.

At the heart of this success story is Jo Remillard, the owner of People's Inclusive Welding, where she teaches individuals interested in pursuing a career in trades.

However, this group of graduates holds a special place in her heart.

"Even before the school started, it's been a goal of mine for years to teach incarcerated women how to weld," Remillard said.

For the other women in the course still awaiting their release dates, hope abounds for a brighter future.

Jo emphasizes that upon their release, they will have an impressive resume and the attention of union representatives seeking to recruit them.

The welding skills they have acquired will undoubtedly open doors to potential employment opportunities, paving the way for a fresh start.

The bond between Remillard and the graduates runs deep after spending six hours a day together for the last month. Graduation day is bittersweet, but the women are optimistic.

"Even though today's our last day, it's not going to be our last day,

Lopez said.

Lexi Cholera, another woman in the course, added, "Regardless of my current situation, being able to be out here to make connections with healthy people with career paths makes my situation way better than it was."

The other four women who graduated also intend to seize any additional opportunities the reentry center offers them.

"I've made it my goal while in prison to take any opportunity given to me because I never really had any, and I'm trying to turn my life around," Barbara Norrie, one of the five graduates, shared her determination.

For Remillard, seeing the fruits of the women's efforts is deeply rewarding.

She commended their dedication, saying, "They work so hard; they are in there before class, they stay till the last minute. I've never had a harder working group."

The Southern Maine Women's Reentry Center has played a pivotal role in helping these five women build a brighter future for themselves.

The center's commitment to empowering women, one spark at a time, promises to impact many more lives in the future.