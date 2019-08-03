AUGUSTA, Maine — Two weeks after Governor Mills agreed to support the CMP transmission line for western Maine, opponents of the project aren’t changing their opinions.

On Thursday the Maine Public Utilities Commission heard from both sides about the settlement agreement negotiated by several of the intervenor groups involved with the transmission line case. Governor Janet Mills signed onto that agreement, which includes $258 million in benefits to the state over 40 years. That includes money from CMP to help low-income ratepayers, as well as money for expanding broadband, heat pumps and electric vehicles. Groups supporting that deal—including Western Mountains and Rivers, said the benefits to fighting climate change and to the local economy outweigh the environmental damage from the power line.

“What we’ve been talking about is the project will not have an adverse impact on the scenic, the recreational navigational qualities of the natural resources in the area,” said Ben Smith, attorney for Western Mountains and Rivers, which supported the project in exchange for funding and CMP’s guarantee to run the power line under the Kennebec River Gorge, and not above it.

But opposition groups, including the Town of Caratunk, insist the climate benefits of the project are minimal, and damage to the local environment will be significant.

“We don’t believe the proposed benefits in the stipulation are enough to outweigh the adverse impact to our area. And the severe impacts in unfragmented forest, the wildlife, the fisheries, the very reason visitors come from all over the country to recreate in our area,” said Elizabeth Caruso, First Selectman of Caratunk.

The Public Utilities Commission will be weighing all those arguments and others. PUC Chairman Mark Vanoy said they now expect to make a decision on the project in early April. That won’t end the issue, however, as a lengthy environmental permitting process will begin once the PUC work is complete.