Tourist businesses say visitors won't be stopped by gas prices

As tourist season ramps up, two Rockland hotel owners note that costs of inflation haven't seemed to slow down business.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Gas prices all over Maine have been hitting the five-dollar mark—and going beyond. But do those prices pose a threat to the state’s all-important summer tourist business?

Some business owners in Rockland say they don’t think it does.

“They want to come and they’re going to come,” Amy Liberty, president of the Trade Winds Inn on Rockland’s waterfront, said.

Liberty says the hotel has been very busy all spring and operating at roughly 80 percent capacity most nights, at a time of year when there are normally not as many guests.

"It has been fantastic," Liberty said. "We’ve been up more than double from last year."

Across town at the Berry Manor Inn, owner Tammy Breymaier said her business is up from last year, but that she has noticed a change in advance booking— often a sign of tourist attitudes.

“Typically, reservations [are] booked 8, 12, 16 weeks out," Breymaier said. "Now we’re seeing reservations book[ed] in a four-week-out period."

Breymaier believes people are being slightly cautious, wondering what will happen next with the economy.

“Just my opinion, they’re waiting to see how this will impact them," Breymaier said. "Overall, we see business maintaining what it did in 2021, but there is always a concern because any time anyone goes to the grocery store you see a challenge.”

But Breymaier and Liberty both said that, at this point, the high prices do not appear to be discouraging tourists from coming to Maine.

“I have not had anyone cancel due to concerns over inflation gas pricing,” Breymaier said. “I would say people, while concerned, also see the opportunity to travel during the high season. I think people work awfully hard during the year, and want the opportunity to get out and relax and feel some pressure relief, and coming to Maine affords that opportunity.”

Liberty, who says she grew up working in the family’s hotel, which she now runs, echoed that.

“I don’t think it's going to stop anyone," Liberty said. "I think people have been cooped up for so long and are ready to get out. And it shows, there’s traffic everywhere [around Rockland], people come in all week long.”

Both said their businesses have significantly advanced bookings, and barring some other change, are expecting another strong summer season.