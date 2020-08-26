Thinking inside the box to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

Maine-based OpBox gives businesses the space to be mobile and flexible during the COVID-19 pandemic by using small spaces to make a big impact.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — "Outside the box thinking, inside a box."

That's the slogan for a Maine company that's seen an increased demand for its product during the pandemic.

"You can see this is one of our concessions units," Ben Davis, one of the founders of OpBox said.

Davis showed NEWS CENTER Maine the inside of one of his tiny, storage container-like structures via Zoom. It will be used to fill a big need.

"We build spaces to help people build opportunities for themselves, right?"

Davis and his sister founded OpBox.

Pre-pandemic they made pop-up shops for retail stores and such. But now, they're creating COVID-19 testing sites and more.

"The other side of the coin is helping businesses adapt to this new environment. For example, this unit I'm in right now Noble Barbecue will use for a drive-thru kiosk," Davis said.

They aren't only helping small businesses survive, they're helping the planet, too.

"Where we've evolved is to a product called eco-sip....it looks like a surfboard, right and its fiberglass foam and this foam in the middle is 100% recycled plastic."

Based in South Portland, their mission is a statewide endeavor because the units are manufactured in northern Maine.