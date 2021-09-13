State suspends Rockland physician's medical license

Dr. Kevin F. Strong, who most recently worked with people with substance abuse, was acting erratically and stole a car from a Westbrook dealership, a report says

ROCKLAND, Maine — The state on Friday suspended the medical license of a Rockland doctor following reports of erratic behavior including allegedly smoking marijuana as patients at a substance abuse group arrived, missing appointments, and his arrest on Friday in Camden for allegedly stealing a car from a Westbrook dealership.

Dr. Kevin F. Strong specializes in pediatrics but has been treating people with substance abuse disorder from a Rockland office, according to an order of suspension issued by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine.

In late August, the board received complaints that strong was exhibiting "extremely disruptive patterns of behavior" and subsequently received reports that he was "exhibiting substance-impaired behavior," according to the order.

The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine suspended Strong's license for 30 days effective immediately, citing "an immediate jeopardy to the health and physical safety of the public who might receive his medical services."