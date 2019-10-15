PORTLAND, Maine — Some 3,000 Mainers are currently without Spectrum cable and internet services.

According to a Tweet by the City of Portland, around 3,000 Spectrum customers do not currently have internet or cable TV services. The city was forced to cancel the HHS/Economic Development Committee meeting because there was no access to live streaming capabilities during the outage.

Spectrum spokesperson Andrew Russell told NEWS CENTER Maine that the service interruption was caused when an unaffiliated excavator damaged a fiber-optic line while digging in downtown Portland.

"Our team is currently on-site, making repairs and services are starting to come back on," said Russell.

A website called DownDetector shows outages all across the U.S.

Russell told NEWS CENTER Maine there was no nationwide outage issue at this time. Tweets from the Ask_Spectrum customer service account say DownDetector is not an official outage site and they do not have access to real-time Spectrum customer data.

"We are working to restore all services as quickly as possible, and appreciate our customers' patience," said Russell.

Several local businesses told the Portland Press Herald their service had been out most of the day.

