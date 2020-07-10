Spectrum hiring 200 employees for Portland call center

The employees will work to support Spectrum Mobile customers.

PORTLAND, Maine — Spectrum has announced that it plans to add more than 200 new jobs to its Portland call center. Spectrum says the call center will provide billing, account management, and tech support to mobile customers.

The call center is transitioning to mobile phone support.

According to Spectrum, they are the fastest-growing mobile provider in the U.S.

“We applaud Spectrum Mobile’s decision to expand its Portland call center, offering new employment opportunities to hard-working Mainers and improving mobile services,” Sen. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement. “The pandemic has brought a renewed urgency to ensuring Mainers have a reliable connection to family, friends, co-workers, schools and medical services. It is crucial that all individuals, families and communities throughout Maine have 21st-century cellular service and WiFi hotspots.”

The internet, cable, and phone provider says wages will start at $16.50 per hour with the commitment to a $20 minimum wage in 2022 and includes health benefits, 401(k) savings plan, career development potential, and complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.