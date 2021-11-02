Southern Maine USPS facility prepares for holiday shipping

Workers urge people to ship early

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The holiday season is fast approaching, and so are the package and mail shipping deadlines.

The United States Postal Service's Southern Maine processing and distribution center said it's preparing for a busy season.

Last year Plant Manager Michael Mitchell said it was hard for employees to keep up because of pandemic-related issues.

"Trying to hire during COVID, and also the impacts of the COVID pandemic had on our workforce, and our people still came to work every day," said Mitchell.

American Postal Workers Union Local 458 President Scott Adams said last year was the most mail he had ever seen.

"We know people got used to ordering online. They realized how easy it is to have their parcels delivered right to their door, and we anticipate we will have a large volume once again," said Adams.

They both advise people to ship early.

USPS 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service