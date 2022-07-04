Source: BIW president out after 'violating corporate policy'

Citing industry sources, The Lexington Company CEO Loren Thompson said Dirk Lesko resigned from Bath Iron Works after violating 'a specific rule'

The abrupt departure of Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko on Thursday came after Lesko violated corporate policy, industry analyst Loren Thompson said Friday.

Citing industry sources, Thompson, CEO of The Lexington Company in Arlington, Virginia, and a frequent contributor to Forbes about the defense industry, told NEWS CENTER Maine that Lesko's resignation "had nothing to do with performance or personal behavior."

"Dirk violated corporate policy, a specific rule, and that was deemed sufficient for a parting of the ways," he said, declining to comment further.

A memo Thursday to employees said only that Robert E. Smith, executive vice president of BIW parent company General Dynamics, had "assumed direct responsibility" for the shipyard until a permanent replacement was chosen.

BIW spokesman David Hench and General Dynamics spokesman Jeff Davis declined to comment on Friday. Union officials also have remained silent.

Lesko has served as president since November 2016 after serving as general manager. He worked at BIW for more than three decades.

But the shipyard remains in good hands, according to Jay Korman, managing director of The Avascent Group in Washington, D.C. With the long lead time of the Navy's environment, "it's hard to turn the company on a dime for any reason."