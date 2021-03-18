Restaurants to receive COVID relief through American Rescue Plan

Senator Angus King advocated for this fund to help Maine restaurants that have had significant losses due to COVID-19.

MAINE, USA — Senator Angus King fought the American Rescue Plan’s inclusion of a $28.6 billion fund to support restaurants that have had a hard time due to the ongoing pandemic. The latest approved COVID relief bill includes a provision that is very similar to the fund created in the RESTAURANTS Act, to support independent restaurants and small businesses who are facing long-term challenges due to COVID-19.

Grants from this fund will allow restaurants in Maine and throughout the states to address these challenges. The Small Business Administration will begin accepting applications for the program in the next few weeks.

“These institutions are central to Maine life – and the American Rescue Plan is taking long-overdue steps to protect these businesses from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. This legislation takes into account the massive blow that’s been inflicted on restaurants over the last year and provides funds to address the costs of rent, utilities, payroll, and more. I urge affected Maine restaurants to apply for this Fund once the Small Business Administration begins accepting applications," Senator King said.

Susan Stephenson owns Pepino's Mexican Restaurant in Bangor.

She said she will apply for the grant, as soon as it becomes available because her business environment is far from normal. "Losses continue to mount, we are facing this continued dilemma with balancing the health and safety of our employees and customers with unimaginable financial losses," said Stephenson.

Senator King said grants could be used to support payroll, benefits, mortgage, rent, utilities, building maintenance and construction of outdoor facilities, supplies including protective equipment and cleaning materials, food, operational expenses, paid sick leave, debt obligations to suppliers, and any other essential expenses.

"The road to economic recovery for restaurants begins with us having every tool available to tackle the crisis, I will invest first in my employees and secondly to protect our business," said Stephenson. "PPE had many restrictions, the situation has been really hard for independent restaurants, we can’t just at the flip of a switch go back to normal without aid."

Stephenson said most of the 'normal' at Pepino's has changed. The biggest challenge at her restaurant has been creating a new business model for the restaurant. "We’ve had to change everything, how we operate, how we function, how we staff, how we order, our supplies," Stephenson added.

Pepino's will be celebrating its 44th year serving Bangor residents and community members in April.