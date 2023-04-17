Portland restaurant to close, relocate

Blue Spoon has been around since 2004 but will soon be moving to the Midcoast.

PORTLAND, Maine — Blue Spoon, a restaurant in Munjoy Hill, has announced it will soon close and relocate.

The restaurant has been around since 2004, and news of the business' closure was shared on its website.

Blue Spoon will shut its doors on Saturday before relocating to the Midcoast.

"We want to [thank] all of you for the years of support and wonderful times," the website stated.

Portland Food Map reported in 2018 that Liz Koenigsberg and Will Lavey bought the restaurant from founder David Iovino.

Blue Spoon's closing announcement comes amid news of other restaurants shutting their doors as well, including Pat's Pizza, Bull Feeney's, and Sea Dog Brewing Company in South Portland.