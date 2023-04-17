x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Small Business

Portland restaurant to close, relocate

Blue Spoon has been around since 2004 but will soon be moving to the Midcoast.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Blue Spoon, a restaurant in Munjoy Hill, has announced it will soon close and relocate. 

The restaurant has been around since 2004, and news of the business' closure was shared on its website

Credit: Blue Spoon

Blue Spoon will shut its doors on Saturday before relocating to the Midcoast. 

"We want to [thank] all of you for the years of support and wonderful times," the website stated. 

Portland Food Map reported in 2018 that Liz Koenigsberg and Will Lavey bought the restaurant from founder David Iovino. 

Blue Spoon's closing announcement comes amid news of other restaurants shutting their doors as well, including Pat's Pizza, Bull Feeney's, and Sea Dog Brewing Company in South Portland. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Employees at Vietnamese restaurant Cong Tu Bot in Portland form union

Before You Leave, Check This Out