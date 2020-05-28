PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's popular Rosemont Market & Bakery is now offering delivery by bike to try and boost business.

The market partnered with bicycle tour company Summer Feet Cycling to offer the service at its West End location five days a week.

"If you live a few streets over to have someone bike your groceries over to you. Why wouldn't you?" Rosemont co-owner John Naylor told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Naylor said so far he has been able to keep his 120 employees on the books so far, but worries it might not be sustainable.

"If it keeps going like this it will be a tough road for us," he said.

Right now his locations are offering curbside pickup, but with the new delivery service, he is hopeful it will entice customers to shop and support local.

Summer Feet Cycling owner Norman Patry said so far people have been encouraged to help both businesses.

"I think they're happy to support mine and John's business. They're happy to have food delivered to them," Patry said. "They're happy for the two minutes of socially distanced interaction we might have because it's a new face."

Patry and his company are known for cycling tours of Maine, Europe, and Canada. With coronavirus restrictions in place, he expects business to be down as much as 90-percent this year.

The delivery service partnership aims to allow him and his team to bring in at least some money.

Delivery is currently only available at Rosemont's West End location, but Naylor said they are looking to expand it to other stores.

"I'm always positive about going forward," Naylor said. "I'm positive that our customers will be out there to support us and the more we put it out there and ask it, I'm sure they will."

Delivery is available Monday-Friday from 2-6 p.m. and costs $5.

