BANGOR, Maine — For many small businesses across Maine, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unexpected challenge.

"We were in shock like everybody else," Melinda Frost, owner of The Not So Empty Nest in Bangor.

Frost had to get creative in order to keep her store. So she started a new business format by selling her unique gifts from Maine artisans and craftsmen on Facebook Live.

"That kept us alive. It was a great way to keep sales going, but it was also a fantastic way to keep connected with the customers," said Frost.

Although her store has reopened, Frost is still doing her Facebook Live sales, but on a biweekly basis. They are held on every other Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

"It's an awesome experience and it's easy," said Benita Shaw who frequently tunes in to the Facebook Live sales.

Frost said she's confident her business will make it through the pandemic.

