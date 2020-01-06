GORHAM, Maine — Flowfold, a Maine company known for its wallets and backpacks made of recycled sailcloth, is getting a big boost after securing a contract with the state's Center for Disease Control to produce 500,000 face shields.

"It's been completely crazy," CEO and co-founder Devin McDonough said.

The company first transitioned production to face shields in March as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

Since then the products have been distribute to health care workers nationwide.

RELATED: Maine business 'Flowfold' steps up to manufacture face shields for health care workers

McDonough said when he and his partners first founded the company in 2010, they never expected they would reinvent itself.

"Not in a million years," he said. "I think as a business owner, the key to long-term success is understanding what sets you apart and then doubling down on those strengths."

That is exactly what he and is his team did in collaboration with MaineHealth, they designed a shield and made thousands for its hospitals and health care facilities.

"We're really excited that we're able to expand our reach and get face shields in the hands of anyone who thinks they need them," McDonough said.

RELATED: Keep ME Open: Grab your lobster roll! Red's Eats set to open Saturday

The company has strengthened its partnership with L.L. Bean and doubled its production staff to manufacture and ship the products more quickly.

Just in the last week, Flowfold launched a section on its website to sell the shields in smaller quantities to businesses in the state, including barber shops, restaurants, banks and dentists offices.

The shields run from $8-$10 a piece depending on how many you purchase.

"For us, this is a small thing we can do to return to normal life and to allow us to dig out of this together," McDonough said.

RELATED: Keep ME Open: Portland market delivers groceries by bike

You can find local small businesses open near you by going to the Open Near Me section of our website.