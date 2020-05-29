WISCASSET, Maine — The one and only Red's Eats is set to open in Wiscasset this weekend to serve up delicious lobster rolls with new safety precautions in place.

Originally set to open mid-April, manager and co-owner Debbie Gagnon said she and her team are ready to go.

Gagnon's father first bought the establishment in 1977. After he passed away, she took over with the job of running Red's with her siblings.

"My dad used to say, 'Anybody can feed somebody once. If you feed them twice, you're doing something,'" she told NEWS CENTER Maine in an interview last year.

But this year will be different than most. Gagnon said there will be taking extra measures to protect both her employees and her customers, from lines and signage to hand sanitizer.

She said staff will be screened regularly for COVID-19, including temperature checks. They will also have to sign off on a daily form that they are not experiencing any symptoms. All employees will also be required to wear masks and gloves.

In addition to that, tourists and customers that usually line up the sidewalk, will have to stand six feet apart as they wait to order.

There will not be any deck seating available.

Red's Eats will be open from 11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

