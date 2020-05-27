BREWER, Maine — If Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, then this late-May weather is right on time.

Seafood and the summertime go hand in hand in Maine, and restaurants in Penobscot County can't wait to reopen their doors to dine-in customers looking for a fresh meal.

In Brewer, Eagle's Nest Restaurant has been open for takeout since Governor Janet Mills ordered the closure of in-person dining services.

Katie Rosenberg is the restaurant's manager and has worked at the seafood restaurant for 15 years. She said the transition to takeout started slow but now the 'Nest' is flying high.

“We’ve turned our dining room into a takeout setup and it’s really worked out well," Rosenberg said. "We had a great Memorial Day Weekend, we had a record-breaking Mother’s Day."

Patricia Little started working at Eagle's Nest the same week as Rosenberg. She was manning the takeout window during the lunch rush and added she can't wait to see her 'customer family' again.

“(Customers) come in with their kids, and their kids come in with their kids, and we actually know our customers by name. It’s a generation thing," Little said.

The restaurant's service extends far beyond the city lines of Brewer.

“People from out of the state, out of the country, they come in, they make sure to come in every year and we look forward to seeing them," Little added.

Starting June 1, the restaurant will welcome back it's loyal customers with modifications. All CDC regulations and guidelines will need to be met and a few of the booths will be closed to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines.

For some restaurants, getting employees back to work has been a challenge as they prepare to reopen. For the Eagle's Nest, that isn't an issue it needs to worry about.

“Everybody wants to come back to work, they’re ready, they’re tired of being home. They want to be around the customers and do their job and return to normal as soon as possible," Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg added that the restaurant is excited to serve customers inside as the summer season begins, and its regulars are excited for more servings of its "World Famous Lobster Roll."

