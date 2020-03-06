KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Mike Perkins has been fishing off the coast of Kennebunkport for decades, but this year is an unwelcome first.

"There's no people here strange coming out of the river every day and see everything empty," he said.

As captain of the F/V Nor'easter, he usually takes hundreds of people out on deep sea fishing excursions each year. This summer, cancellations are outweighing bookings.

"It's been tough," Shelley Wigglesworth said. "90-percent of our customers are out-of-staters so we're relying on the local people and the Mainers to hopefully salvage the season."

RELATED: Keep ME Open: Maine-based Flowfold to produce 500,000 shields for Maine CDC

Wigglesworth, who called herself the 'land captain,' manages all the reservations.

Due to restrictions on group gatherings, they have also been limited to how many people they can have on a boat at a time. That has barely allowed the to break even in some cases.

RELATED: Keep ME Open: Grab your lobster roll! Red's Eats set to open Saturday

Wigglesworth said the 14-day quarantine rule for those coming to Maine is hurting them big time. she is now trying to encourage Mainers to buy into the experience.

"Getting people outside fishing enjoying, nature, fresh air, saltwater, there's nothing better than that really," she said.

RELATED: Keep ME Open: After 125 years, The Goldenrod is determined to keep pulling taffy through COVID-19 pandemic

Perkins, who started the business 18 years ago as a way to offset some of the uncertainty of his regular lobster fishing season, said he is doing all he can to stay positive and keep the business afloat for years to come.

"We're going anyway," he said.

Trips cost $85 per person for a full day at sea and all the supplies needed. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

They have even purchased custom 'Nor'easter' bandannas to be worn as face coverings for guests onboard.

You can find the Nor'easter on Facebook and at noreasterfishing.com.

You can find local small businesses open near you by going to the Open Near Me section of our website.