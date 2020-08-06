BREWER, Maine — Starting off the work week with a morning workout may not be the most popular routine for Mainers right now. Gyms across the state have closed their indoor facilities as they wait for Governor Janet Mills to allow them to reopen.

Adam Clark Fitness in Brewer is one of those gyms waiting to hold classes in its normal inside space. Owner Adam Clark said after the gym closed in March renovations were made and new equipment was bought as he expected a June 1 reopen date.

As the reopening date was pushed back, it didn't stop Clark from holding classes. He and personal trainer Noah Caron created an outdoor workout facility for its members.

“We have some turf inside, so (Clark) was like why not get some outside," Caron said. “He worked day and night trying to get this together for us, so I’m really appreciative.”

Caron spent Monday's 9 a.m. class as a participant rather than leading the group. The class was made up of six participants, small size is exactly what you'll find at this gym.

“We have a small space, so we specialize in small group training," Adam Clark said.

Clark and Caron laid down turf and set up a tent so classes could be held during rain or shine.

“It’s just good to be back, be back with people again," Clark added.

Although the coronavirus forced the shutdown of the gym, Adam Calrk Fitness actually saw growth since March as its virtual workouts gained popularity. One workout was a "QuaRUNMAN challenge" where participants would run 19 miles in a week. the number 19 was picked because of COVID-19.

The idea took off and runners from across the state participated. Clark said one person joined the challenge from Australia.

“In a week span we had people do 4,000 miles," Clark added.

The gym is also holding larger, outdoor workouts. On Saturday Adam Clark Fitness will host a workout at Broadway Park in Bangor. To contact the gym, click below:

