Enjoying the Kennebec River Brewfest in a box — from home!

The Kennebec Valley Chamber changed its 3rd Annual Kennebec River Brewfest from a live event to an at-home experience: the Kennebec River Brewfest Box.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that an extra 100 Kennebec River Brewfest boxes were available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, and within only a couple of hours, they sold out!

The Kennebec Valley Chamber has transformed its 3rd Annual Kennebec River Brewfest from a live event to an at-home experience: the Kennebec River Brewfest Box.

The Chamber worked with Maine brewers to create curated boxes of Maine beer, wine, and cider to be enjoyed from the comfort of home.

The response to the Kennebec River Brewfest Boxes far exceeded the Chamber's expectations, according to the Chamber. After the Kennebec River Brewfest Boxes were announced on June 10th and sold out in a matter of three hours, the Chamber was inundated with messages for asking more boxes. The Chamber then worked with the breweries and wineries to get more product for another 100 boxes to fulfill the demand for the boxes and those are already gone, too!

The Kennebec River Brewfest in a Box includes a 12-variety pack of local Maine craft beer, plus Maine wine, cider, seltzer, and swag.

Purchasers can enjoy a beer road trip around the state without the drive!

In a time when it's most important to support local business, this just may be the perfect way for beer-lovers.

Boxes will be ready for pick-up from the Kennebec Valley Chamber's office at 269 Western Avenue in Augusta from Tuesday, July 28th to Friday, July 31st.

The participating breweries and wineries:

Bateau Brewing (Gardiner)

Bigelow Brewing Company (Skowhegan)

Blaze Brewing Co. (Biddeford)

Cushnoc Brewing Co. (Augusta)

Definitive Brewing Company (Portland)

Flight Deck Brewing (Brunswick)

Funky Bow Brewery & Beer Co. (Lyman)

Geaghan's Pub & Brewery (Bangor)

Hidden Cove Brewing Co. (Wells)

Lake St. George Brewing Company (Liberty)

Lubec Brewing Company (Lubec)

Rock Harbor Brewing (Rockland)

Solar Rock Winery (Dayton)

Winterport Winery (Winterport)

Swag is provided by The Liberal Cup (Hallowell) and van der Brew (Winthrop).