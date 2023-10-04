Hepatitis A outbreaks on the rise in Maine

The most recent potential exposure to Hepatitis A was brought to light Tuesday at a restaurant in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine — In recent months, Maine has witnessed a troubling surge in reported Hepatitis A outbreaks within its restaurant industry, as revealed by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

This concerning trend has raised questions about public health and safety.

This incident marks the third case reported since April, all within the state of Maine.

Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer at MaineHealth, expressed her concerns, stating, "It used to be a lot more rare, but now we are seeing a lot more cases in the last five years or so in Maine."

The restaurant in question is Marco's Italian Restaurant in Lewiston. The owner, Duane Arnold, emphasized their commitment to guest and staff safety, saying, "The health and safety of our guests and staff are our top priorities, which is why as soon as we learned of the situation, we began to work with the State CDC."

The Maine CDC says “Cases of Hepatitis A in Maine have remained elevated since an initial increase in 2019.

This ongoing concern highlights the need for increased awareness and prevention efforts.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious virus primarily transmitted through contact with fecal matter.

Mills further explained, "It is a very highly contagious virus. Very high amounts are found in people’s stools who have hep A, even if they don't have symptoms of it. So it can be transmitted from hands that are contaminated with that stool."

Becky Jacobson, executive director at Hospitality Maine (formerly known as the Maine Restaurant Association), commented on the situation, saying, "We hope it is not some sort of uptick, and most restaurants work hard for a clean environment for their staff and customers."

One of the concerning aspects of Hepatitis A is that symptoms may not appear for up to two weeks after exposure, making it easier to unknowingly transmit the virus to others during this incubation period.

In the event of exposure, doctors recommend receiving the Hepatitis A vaccine. A single dose can provide immunity for several years, although two doses are recommended for optimal protection.