After more than 80 years, Smaha's Legion Squre Market is closing its doors

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — After more than 80 years in business, Smaha's Legion Square Market is closing its doors.

The announcement was made on Jan. 10 in a social media post and was signed by Alan Cardinal, Sylvia Most, Adam Cardinal, and Kai Cardinal.

"As with many families, we find ourselves pulled in many directions as needs change and priorities shift. And as with many small Maine businesses, we find circumstances make it more and more difficult to maintain a business—and family commitments," the family wrote.

John Smaha opened the market in 1939, and his son Thomas took it over in 1969. Thomas then sold it to Alan Cardinal in 2012, who ran it with his wife and children until this year, according to the Portland Press Herald.

"This is a sad moment for us, and we will miss being a part of this thriving neighborhood. We will miss serving the many families who trust us with their daily and weekly marketing," the post went on to say.

Store inventory has been discounted and will continue until it is cleared out.