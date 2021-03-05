Shaw's supermarket drivers, mechanics strike for new contract

Teamsters Local 340 says workers have negotiated in good faith, but company has not 'put across a contract'

WELLS, Maine — Drivers at the Shaw's supermarket in Wells formed a picket line Monday morning, striking for a new contract along with mechanics from the company's Scarborough facility.

"We pulled them out on strike this morning," Brett Miller, president of Teamsters Local Union 340, which represents the employees, said Monday morning. "We haven't received an offer. We put proposals across the table. They just haven't put across a contract."

Contract negotiations began in August 2020 and have continued, Teamsters Local 340 posted on Facebook Monday.

According to the post, Shaw's has seen a profit of approximately 125 percent during the pandemic.

Shaw's is one of 20 subsidiaries of Albertsons Companies.

Joe Piccone, business agent for Teamsters Local 140, put out the following statement Monday morning:

"Shaw's (Clifford W. Perham) truck drivers and mechanic working at the Wells and Scarborough Maine locations will be striking the company beginning at 5:30am today. (Monday, May 3, 2021) The truck drivers and mechanics are members of Teamsters Local Union No. 340 in South Portland, Maine. (Affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamster and Teamsters Joint Council 10.)

The drivers and mechanics are responsible for keeping the store shelves stocked at the Shaw's/Star Markets throughout all of Maine and New England.

The parties have met over 20 times since Oct. 2020 when the current contract expired. Since Feb. 2021 the company has stated that they have a counter proposal but are unable to present it because they currently have no one with authority to negotiate available.

Shaw's/Star Markets are a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently ranked in the top 50 of the Fortune 500."

Phone calls and emails to Shaw's spokeswoman Teresa Edington and Albertsons Companies were not immediately returned on Monday morning.