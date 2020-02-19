MAINE, USA — Maine's marine economy is a prominent component of total revenue generated for the state. But the warming of the Gulf of Maine and trade tariffs on Maine lobster raises concerns.

On Wednesday, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) spent his day touring three facilities that specialize in products to compliment the lobster and groundfish industry.

"You can't forget about lobster and groundfish but you also have to think about new things like sea vegetables," King said.

Seaweed is the primary ingredient in products made at Maine Coast Sea Vegetables in Hancock. The company has been around for decades but as concerns over other seafood industries grow, this fresh market could flourish.

"Seaweed is something that we have, and is something that this company has built a really substantial business sending products all over the country and all over the world," King said.

Sera Phina-Erhart is the General Manager of Maine Coast Sea Vegetables. Her father founded the company in their kitchen. Although the company has been operating for 48 seasons, the market is trying to grow.

"[Seaweed] which is relatively new in the big picture of those industries, but still super important, and I think a big part of our future," she said.

Maine Coast Vegetables sells products in wholesale and to retailers like local Hannaford supermarkets.

King also made stops at Maine Shellfish Company in Ellsworth and Pemaquid Mussel Farms in Bucksport.

