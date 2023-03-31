Sam's Italian Foods closes Lewiston, Rumford locations

Affected employee-owners have reportedly been offered employment at other nearby locations.

LEWISTON, Maine — Popular Maine-based sandwich and pizza chain Sam's Italian Foods recently closed its Lewiston and Rumford locations.

Sam's Italian Foods Vice President Stephanie Law told NEWS CENTER Maine on Friday its Rumford store located on Prospect Avenue was "unfortunately closed due to a non-renewable lease."

"With rising food costs and factors outside our control, we have made the tough decision to close our 268 Main St., Lewiston location," Law added.

The Lewiston location closed Thursday, according to the Sun Journal.

She said affected employee-owners have been offered employment at other nearby locations.

The business moved toward employee ownership last year.

"This decision enables us to provide the same level of service you’ve come to trust from our 11 other locations, including five others in the Lewiston Auburn area, and remain locally owned and operated for decades to come," Law said.