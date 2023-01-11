Rumford Marden's store closes Wednesday, citing ongoing safety issues

Employees will either be moved to a different location or offered a separation package based on years of service, according to a Facebook post.

RUMFORD, Maine — On Wednesday, Marden's announced the closure of its Rumford location, citing "ongoing serious facility safety issues with the landlord."

The Maine-based surplus and salvage store said its decision came after "exhausting all efforts" to resolve the issue, according to a Facebook post made on Wednesday.

The store is officially closed as of Wednesday.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, however, the safety of our employees and customers is our #1 concern. In our nearly 60 years, we have never closed a store," the post stated. "While 2022 was a very successful year company-wide, our hands were tied by the landlord’s inaction to deal with ongoing, major safety concerns. We would welcome the opportunity to return to the Rumford area in the future if a suitable retail location can be found."

Affected employees will reportedly either be moved to a different location or offered a separation package based on their years of service.

The Rumford location's closure marks Marden's first shutdown after nearly 60 years in business, according to the post.

Marden's will reportedly be honoring full item returns at the 13 other locations in Maine for 60 days, with receipt.

