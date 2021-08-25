Report: CMP executive chairman David Flanagan confirms pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Flanagan, 74, will move to an advisory role when Joseph A. Purington becomes CEO, the Press Herald reports

MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power (CMP) executive chairman David Flanagan confirmed Wednesday that he has pancreatic cancer, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Flanagan, 74, said he was diagnosed last fall and is being treated at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in Augusta.

The news came the same day that CMP announced the appointment of Joseph A. Purington as the company's next CEO and president.