Regulators provide one-time relief for Maine electric customers

HALLOWELL, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission is providing one-time rate relief for 90,000 low-income customers following a significant increase in electric bills.

Central Maine Power and Versant customers who utilize the “standard offer” saw bills increase by about $30 per month for a typical customer.

The $8 million in rate relief, approved Thursday, will go to customers with household incomes at or below 150% of federal poverty guidelines.

Qualified recipients can expect a one-time credit automatically applied to their electric bill by the end of March.