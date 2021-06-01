Portland's Time & Temperature building proposed to be turned into luxury hotel, rooftop bar

While the decision is not yet set in stone, Portland's iconic 14-story Time & Temperature building could be ready to go by the end of 2023.

PORTLAND, Maine — Developer T.T. Maine Venture, LLC, has filed plans to convert one of Portland’s most iconic buildings into a 186-room luxury hotel with a rooftop bar.

According to NEWS CENTER Maine's media partners at the Portland Press Herald, the proposal faces its first review Wednesday. Portland's historic preservation board will review the proposed exterior changes as part of the project, which must undergo planning board reviews as well.

Developer Chris Rhoades, of T.T. Maine Venture, LLC, hopes to have the project under construction by this fall, with occupancy ready by the end of 2023 – right before the building’s 100-year anniversary.