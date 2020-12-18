Portland restaurant to open four-season outdoor dining space

The new outdoor dining space will provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine — An eatery in Portland's West End plans to launch a new outdoor dining space to provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for customers during the pandemic.

Crews are turning a gravel yard behind the Little Giant restaurant into a four-season dining area.

The "winter proof" outdoor space will feature weather proof chairs and tables.

Electric heaters will provide heat to customers in the 25 to 30 maximum seating area.

Owner Ian Malin is a founding member of Cooking for Community.

Since April, the non-profit partnership of farmers, fishermen, and restaurants had delivered more than 70,000 meals for Mainers facing food insecurity.

Providing meals for the less fortunate has allowed staff working while the restaurant is closed during the renovations.

"We will have 35,000 watts of electricity ripping through this place which I plan to offset with green energy which will keep this place warm when it will be 70 degrees in here when it's 30 degrees outside," Malin said.