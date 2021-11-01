Portland International Jetport sees American Airlines cancellations

The jetport saw a total of five cancellations from American Airlines as of Monday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland International Jetport was among airports across the country that saw cancellations from American Airlines over the weekend, officials say. American Airlines cancelled thousands of flights across the last few days.

In total, the jetport had three cancellations on Saturday, one Sunday and one Monday, according to Zach Sunquist, assistant airport director. He told NEWS CENTER Maine the flights were all different routes.

The director said American Airlines had 40 total flights scheduled at the jetport from Saturday through Monday. He added the company is having "ongoing issues with their network."

As for when the network issues might be fixed, Sunquist said, "Certainly we're hoping as soon as possible."

Agents at the jetport are helping customers book other flights amid the cancellations, according to the director.

To check the status of current flights at Portland International Jetport, click here.