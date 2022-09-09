Poland Spring withdraws proposal for increased extraction in Hollis

Poland Spring said that doubling its output as stated in the proposal would not deplete or degrade any adjacent water sources. In a statement, a Poland Springs spokesperson said, "Poland Spring has withdrawn its application to amend the usage level from one of its spring water boreholes in Hollis. Consistent with our principle and longstanding practice of being a good neighbor, we have determined it is in the best interest of everyone not to proceed at this time. While this project recently received Maine DEP approval, we appreciate the community’s engagement on this permit application as well as their comments and suggestions. In Hollis alone, Poland Spring conserves more than 1,500 acres of watershed area. We will continue to be avid water stewards and report water withdrawals to the town of Hollis and the Maine DEP."