PITTSFIELD, Maine — The Maine based company Cianbro announced Tuesday the acquisition of A/Z Corporation, a Connecticut-based engineering-construction firm. Cianbro officials said the new property provides diverse industry services including design, construction, maintenance, and energy management, with a focus on technology-oriented markets.

In a press release, the company said, the acquired company is headquartered in North Stonington, Connecticut, with on-going operations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. A/Z Corporation will retain its name, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cianbro, and the company’s owner, Perry Lorenz, will remain as President of A/Z Corporation.

All of A/Z Corporation’s 500 team members will also join the Cianbro team and its’ Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Peter Vigue, Chairman of Cianbro’s Board of Directors stated; “As part of our growth strategy, we evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities very carefully and thoughtfully to understand if there is cultural “fit” within the entire organization. In the case of A/Z Corporation, joining the companies together made perfect sense given our similar backgrounds and cultures. This will expand our capacity, our reach, our skill sets, and our abilities to learn from each other. This is a great outcome for Cianbro and for A/Z Corporation, and I am very excited about our future.”

The transaction closing officially took place on Friday, March 29. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.